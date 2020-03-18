Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp.

The German has had a massive impact on the Reds since joining them as their manager back in 2015. Liverpool have so far won three trophies under Klopp, all of them coming in 2019. The club now has a very good chance of lifting the Premier League this season if football in England resumes.

SEE MORE: Possible bad news for Liverpool as Spanish FA announce their title intentions

Lijnders hailed the 52-year-old for his intelligence and the impact he has had on Liverpool. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Dutchman said: “He is very intelligent. His brain works differently to many others, that’s for sure. Each day he surprises me – and we worked how long together? Four-and-a-half or five years. He changes perception in five minutes.”

Klopp has been a major reason why Liverpool are among the best teams in Europe if not the best. The club’s recent performances have been disappointing but we could well see them do better once they are back in action. Liverpool are currently only two wins away from winning the Premier League and the club’s fans will be hoping for football to resume as soon as possible so that lifting the trophy after three decades is possible.