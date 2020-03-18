Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gündogan, has called for his teammate Leroy Sane to stay at the club, as per his official Twitter account.

The German conducted a Q&A session on his social media page, calling for fans to send in a variety of questions for him to answer.

Amongst a mix of humour and football related topics, one user asked Gündogan whether or not he had told Leroy Sane to remain at the club.

The tweet coincides with various reports continuously linking the winger with a summer move away from City. SportBILD, via Onefootball, have cited that the player’s agent has already met with Bayern Munich representatives, in order of finalising a deal for when the transfer window next opens.

Sane hasn’t featured for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, after suffering a torn ACL against Liverpool in the Community Shield back in August. The injury came as a big blow for both the player and his team, after he played such a key part in City’s title winning campaign just the season prior.

When fit, the 24-year-old is no doubt one of the most exciting talents in Europe, hence Gundogan’s desire to keep the player at the club.

His ending of the tweet, ‘we will see what will happen’ could potentially be promising news for City fans, but only time will tell.

Reports will no doubt continue to link the pacy winger with a move away from the Etihad, until he signs a new contract. The story is definitely worth keeping tabs on, as the above report suggests that Bayern remain keen.