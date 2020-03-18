As many as four clubs are interested in signing Manchester United defender Chris Smalling this summer, according to La Gazzetto dello Sport (via The Daily Mirror).

The report cites Roma and three Premier League sides in Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton in all being potential buyers, with the Red Devils happy to sell the 30-year-old.

Smalling has spent the season on loan at Roma, where he has established himself as a key member of Paulo Fonseca’s starting XI. The Englishman has impressed during his time with the Italian side, with the club being keen to turn his deal into a permanent one.

As per the same report though, Roma have been ‘shocked’ at United’s £25m asking price, leading onto competition from the mentioned PL sides. Any deal, however, looks dependent on who should qualify for the Champions League next season.

La Gazzetto dello Sport state that the Serie A know that they stand the best chance of signing Smalling, should they be competing in the competition next season. As things stand, they are currently three points off fourth placed Atalanta, but there is a strong possibility that their campaign will be cut short.

Interest in Smalling continues to be high, but the defender has cited in the past that he is settled in Rome. Should the club qualify for the Champions League, the above report would suggest that a move will be completed. Should they not, the team could face a struggle in keeping their new fan favourite.