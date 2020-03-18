Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Saul Niguez.

One of the best midfielders in Europe, the Spanish international has featured in 37 matches for Atletico Madrid this season so far, netting four goals.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are interested in signing Saul who has a release clause of €150 million in his current contract with Los Rojiblancos which runs out in 2026. This report also claims that the 25-year-old is yet to agree to terms of a new deal and the Red Devils are looking to take advantage of his current situation. Manchester City are interested in signing the Spanish international as well.

Saul has been an integral player for Atleti, netting 38 goals while providing 18 assists in 284 appearances across all competitions for them so far. The La Liga side would be eager to have him for a few more years and he is someone they’d need if they are to win silverware.

Someone like Saul would be pretty useful to United but unless Paul Pogba departs, it seems very unlikely they’ll try to sign the 25-year-old.