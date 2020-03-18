Sometimes it just becomes clear that a youngster doesn’t have a future at a club no matter what they do.

Achraf Hakimi made the occasional appearance for Real Madrid before heading out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, and he’s been a standout ever since.

He’s even shown that he can play higher up the pitch as well as being a dynamic full back, so he seems exactly the type of player that Real could do with going forward.

Despite that, AS have reported on his future and it doesn’t sound positive if he wants to stay at The Bernabeu.

They say that Real would like to have him in the squad next season, but they still see Dani Carvajal as first choice so it’s unlikely that Hakimi would actually manage to break through.

They go on to say that they are reluctant to stunt is development and acknowledge that he needs to be playing regular football, so it’s possible he might head out on loan again.

The report also suggests that Dortmund would be keen to sign him on a permanent basis, but there’s no agreement in place for that right now.

There’s also the added complication that his contract expires in 2021, so it’s unlikely that Real would loan him out in the last year of his contract so it sounds like he will sign a new deal and then go back out on loan, or he’ll be sold on this Summer instead.