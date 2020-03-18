Real Madrid may lead race for €60m-rated midfielder after Milan pull out of chase

According to Calciomercato, Rennes’ €60m price-tag for Eduardo Camavinga has proved too be too much for Italian giants AC Milan, leaving Real Madrid in possibly pole position to land the 17-year-old.

Calciomercato report that Milan have been tracking the midfielder for over a year.

Spanish outlet AS add that Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the ace, however they aren’t prepared to enter a bidding war with Real Madrid.

AS also claim that Los Blancos see Camavinga as a long-term successor to defensive midfielder Casemiro. Camavinga is primarily used in a holding midfield role for Rennes.

Camavinga has made 36 appearances for Rennes across all competitions this season, the ace has been one of Ligue 1’s breakthrough stars this term.

The youngster has even won a cap for France’s Under-21s team after earning his citizenship earlier this season, the ace has showed immense maturity to turn in some masterful performances.

Camavinga has established himself as one of France’s top talents, it’s not surprising to see the ace linked with a major club.