Hellas Verona have reportedly set an asking price of €25 million for Marash Kumbulla.

The Albanian international has featured in 19 matches this season so far, scoring a goal against Sampdoria. According to Goal.com (via Passione Inter), Verona will demand at least €25 million for Kumbulla who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli among other clubs.

Verona who gained promotion to the Serie A this season, have been a surprise package as they are eighth in the table, having played one match less than Roma, Milan and Napoli.

Kumbulla has done pretty well for Ivan Juric’s side and it won’t be surprising if bigger clubs try to sign him. However, it seems very unlikely that Man United will try to sign him as they might prefer to have someone like Kalidou Koulibaly to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of defence. However, even if they do try to sign him, Verona might try their best to keep the 20-year-old.