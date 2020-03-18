Jamie Redknapp has called on Premier League clubs to financially aid those in the lower leagues, following the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension of football up and down the country is having serious implications on clubs, with National League side Barnet being forced to put all non-playing staff on a notice of redundancy. As reported by the BBC, this even applies to their manager Darren Currie, with the league being suspended until at least April 3rd.

Barnet are an example of one of many clubs that will struggle in England to survive without playing games. Without ticket sales and gate revenue, teams will struggle to bring in enough money to pay their staff and in some cases, their players too.

On the back of such tragic news, Jamie Redknapp has called for PL clubs to offer help to those below them in the leagues.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the pundit stated: “So many smaller clubs could go out of business from this, they are going to need a bit of help. It wouldn’t harm the Premier League clubs, given all the money the league creates, to agree to do something.”

Teams in the top-flight are obviously in a much more secure position financially than those below them, due to various factors like bigger TV rights. Redknapp clearly believes that the Premier League owes it to the English game to offer a helping hand out to others THOUGH, even with the government pledging £330bn to help small British businesses.

Alongside the implications that this situation will have on clubs, Redknapp has also been speaking about the knock-on effect it will have on the fans.

He said: “So many people want to go and watch their team play on a Saturday. People need football as a release so we need to make sure football does everything it can to give these clubs the financial help to keep going.”

Fans rightly have growing fears over their beloved clubs going into administration, with the coronavirus continuing to maintain a significant hold on the sporting world.