Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard heaped praise on club captain Jordan Henderson.

The England international has had a pretty impressive season so far, netting three goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far. There has also been a lot of talk of awarding him the PFA Player of the Year for 2019/20.

Gerrard lavished praise on Henderson for his impact on the team and said that his presence is a key reason behind Liverpool performing at the level they have this season. In an interview with Scotzine, the Rangers manager said: “We both know there are players who are “at it” every day. I appreciated Jordan’s power and fitness by training with him. Some players play for themselves, Jordan does the dirty running, grappling for second balls, 12 or 13km Saturday and Wednesday, again and again.

“Teams can’t function at Liverpool’s level without a cog like Jordan Henderson. He’s obviously going be a Premier League winner. I look at him and think: ‘Good for you’. He has that confidence now. He has lifted the European Cup above his head. I don’t deserve one iota of credit, he has done it all himself, but I remember a chat with Jordan in LA a while ago and he wasn’t sure whether he was coming or going at the club. I remember saying to him don’t give up on Liverpool, you’ll be fine. I knew what he had inside and that he would get there. You know with certain people.”

Henderson’s efforts have been appreciated this season and we could all see him produce better performances during the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old is just two matches away from being assured of becoming the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League.

Of course we have to wait and see when football in England resumes first and given the whole coronavirus situation, it could take some time.