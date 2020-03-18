Tom Brady leaving the Patriots for Tampa Bay will have zero impact on Manchester United despite Glazer connection

It’s probably one of the biggest sports stories in a long time, but it’s also interesting to see how far the possible fall out could go.

Anyone who’s ever heard of the NFL will know that Tom Brady is the biggest name in the Sport and has been synonymous with the New England Patriots for years,but America was stunned when it was announced he would be leaving to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs are owned by the Glazer family, so it was natural that some Man United fans may have wondered if pushing the boat out to sign Brady would affect them.

The Evening Standard has since reported on this, and it appears that there’s no need to worry from a United point of view.

They reported that some fans were concerned Brady’s £25m per year contract may be part funded by United in some way, but they confirm that the finances are entirely separate.

NFL clubs operate under a salary cap so although he’s on a huge contract, it’s still within their normal spending so there really is no reason for the United fans to worry.

If anything, the owners have shown they have the ability to make a truly shocking signing to bring an elite talent to one of their clubs, so perhaps they can do the same for United in the Summer too.