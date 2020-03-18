UEFA president provides damming news for Liverpool

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, has stated that Liverpool will not be handed the Premier League title early, amid growing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak.

Football currently finds itself on pause across Europe, with there being strong uncertainty as too when the seasons will be completed. Fans and pundits have been debating the matter, with some suggesting that campaigns should be cut short and current leaders should be awarded champions.

This comes following the fact that Liverpool are twenty-five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, with it looking next to impossible for the Reds to blow such a lead, with just nine games remaining.

The title is, however, not mathematically secured, meaning Jurgen Klopp’s men will not be handed the trophy early on.

As quoted by The Daily Mirror, Ceferin has stated: “I’ve saw and heard some again fake news that Uefa will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now. I can say that it’s not true. Our goal is to finish the leagues and we didn’t recommend anything like that to any association or any league.”

Such news will come as a blow for the Reds, with their fans being desperate to see the club lift their first ever PL trophy. Despite Uefa claiming that they want the current seasons to be finished, the lack of uncertainty around a return date casts doubt over this scenario.

As things stand, it is a case of a waiting game, as we await on further announcement from the governing bodies.