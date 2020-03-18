Video: Chelsea’s Mason Mount shows of skill by volleying toilet roll into laundry basket

Chelsea star Mason Mount showed off his unbelievable tekkers in his #hometopbinchallenge that was uploaded to his Instagram story.

The England international did a couple of kick-ups with a toilet roll before volleying the newly-crowned household commodity into a laundry basket.

The attacking midfielder thanked former Derby teammate Martyn Waghorn for the nomination of the challenge.

Mount then called for West Ham star Declan Rice – as well as presenters Chunkz and Young Filly and personal trainer Jamie Velocity to test their skills with the challenge.

More Stories / Latest News Euro giants identify €55m Arsenal talisman as replacement for star player “His brain works differently to many others”- Jurgen Klopp hailed by key Liverpool man Contact made: Chelsea approach Barcelona over Summer move for £142m flop

Mount seems to be enjoying himself at home, these are the kind of challenges we’ll all need to get by during self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak.