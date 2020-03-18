Video: Chelsea’s Mason Mount shows of skill by volleying toilet roll into laundry basket

Chelsea star Mason Mount showed off his unbelievable tekkers in his #hometopbinchallenge that was uploaded to his Instagram story.
The England international did a couple of kick-ups with a toilet roll before volleying the newly-crowned household commodity into a laundry basket.
The attacking midfielder thanked former Derby teammate Martyn Waghorn for the nomination of the challenge.
Mount then called for West Ham star Declan Rice – as well as presenters Chunkz and Young Filly and personal trainer Jamie Velocity to test their skills with the challenge.
Mount seems to be enjoying himself at home, these are the kind of challenges we’ll all need to get by during self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak.