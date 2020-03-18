Video: Paul Pogba trains in Juventus shirt to support ex-teammates with Coronavirus

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has showed support to former Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi by sporting a Bianconeri shirt whilst training at home.
The Red Devils midfielder is seen training in a ‘Matuidi 14’ shirt, Pogba’s compatriot was the second Juventus player to test positive for the Coronavirus after Rugani.
United centre-back Victor Lindelof can also be seen sporting a ‘Ekdal 6’ jersey, this is in support of the defender’s Sweden teammate Albin Ekdal – who is one of five Sampdoria players to contract Covid-19.
⠀ New training camp is called …⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾♂⠀ Have fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ Supporting our friends @blaisematuidiofficiel , @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world!⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀ ⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I'm just supporting my friends … that's all, nothing more 😁).
There’s no absolutely no reason for a gesture like this to cause any controversy, this just shows the kind of loyal characters that Pogba and Lindelof are.
On a brighter note, United supporters should be excited to see Pogba sprinting from end to end, the Frenchman has struggled with injuries for most of this season.