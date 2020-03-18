Video: Paul Pogba trains in Juventus shirt to support ex-teammates with Coronavirus

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has showed support to former Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi by sporting a Bianconeri shirt whilst training at home.

The Red Devils midfielder is seen training in a ‘Matuidi 14’ shirt, Pogba’s compatriot was the second Juventus player to test positive for the Coronavirus after Rugani.

United centre-back Victor Lindelof can also be seen sporting a ‘Ekdal 6’ jersey, this is in support of the defender’s Sweden teammate Albin Ekdal – who is one of five Sampdoria players to contract Covid-19.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Great gesture from Gary Neville as he announces hotel chain will pay staff and allow NHS workers to stay for free Ex-Man United star believes Pogba and Fernandes could be ‘too similar to play together’ Possible bad news for Liverpool as Spanish FA announce their title intentions

There’s no absolutely no reason for a gesture like this to cause any controversy, this just shows the kind of loyal characters that Pogba and Lindelof are.

On a brighter note, United supporters should be excited to see Pogba sprinting from end to end, the Frenchman has struggled with injuries for most of this season.