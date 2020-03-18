Menu

Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches his own passionate appeal to help tackle the Coronavirus

AC Milan
Posted by

We’ve seen plenty of videos come out from bored footballers amidst the current break in play due to the Coronavirus crisis, but this it a good thing from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He talks about his passion for Italy and how he loves the country that’s given so much to him, so this is his way of trying to give something back:

It actually shows you how serious this is when someone like Zlatan would usually be producing videos to promote himself, but this just comes across as a genuine attempt to use his influence to do something good.

Italy has been seriously affected over the past few weeks so here’s hoping this does make a difference in some way.

READ MORE: Real Madrid will consider letting superstar leave for free in an effort to get him off the wage bill

More Stories Zlatan Ibrahimovic