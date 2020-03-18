Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches his own passionate appeal to help tackle the Coronavirus

We’ve seen plenty of videos come out from bored footballers amidst the current break in play due to the Coronavirus crisis, but this it a good thing from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He talks about his passion for Italy and how he loves the country that’s given so much to him, so this is his way of trying to give something back:

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals.I count on the generosity of my colleagues and of those who want to make even a small donation. Let’s together kick the CoronaVirus away and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA — Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

It actually shows you how serious this is when someone like Zlatan would usually be producing videos to promote himself, but this just comes across as a genuine attempt to use his influence to do something good.

Italy has been seriously affected over the past few weeks so here’s hoping this does make a difference in some way.

