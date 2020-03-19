Arsenal chiefs are reportedly increasingly resigned to failing to agree a new contract with star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has shone for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, becoming one of their most important players.

Still, Arsenal face a fight to hold on to Aubameyang due to his current contract situation, with his current deal due to expire in 2021.

And according to the Sun, the player’s demands regarding being able to play European football, combined with the Premier League season being delayed due to coronavirus, put Arsenal in a difficult position.

Aubameyang would be a huge loss for the north London giants, but the Sun suggest the likes of Edu and Raul Sanllehi have now accepted the situation.

It remains to be seen if this means AFC will now try to sell Aubameyang in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer, or if they’ll simply keep hold of him for as long as possible and allow him to run his contract down.