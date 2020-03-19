Arsenal provide update on Mikel Arteta as date pencilled in for Gunners to resume training

Arsenal have provided an update on the health of manager Mikel Arteta as he continues to recover from coronavirus.

The Spanish tactician was one of the first high-profile cases in football, and has been self isolating since recently contracting the illness.

Arsenal players have also been in quarantine since finding out about Arteta’s diagnosis, and it could be that they will soon be able to return to training.

According to football.london, the Gunners could be in the clear to resume training on Tuesday March 24, though it is not yet entirely clear if they will do so.

In theory, that would be enough time for any players and coaches who’ve had the illness to no longer be contagious, but some could pick it up from elsewhere and show symptoms later.

With today’s news that the Premier League’s return date has been pushed back to the end of April, there’s no real hurry for Arsenal or anyone else to be training again too soon.

Still, amidst all the slightly nerve-wracking headlines, it’s important to be aware of how many people will get coronavirus and display anything from mild symptoms to nothing at all, and make a quick recovery.

The report from football.london adds that Arteta is feeling much better and has been working with his coaches and communicating with his players.