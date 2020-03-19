Arsenal are reportedly considering a double swoop this summer with Emil Roback and Leon Bailey both said to be of interest to the Gunners.

Depending on when or if the season resumes, Mikel Arteta will know that he has work to do with this current squad to turn them into genuine contenders for silverware.

Still off the pace for a Champions League qualification spot coupled with their Europa League exit earlier this month, it hasn’t been an ideal start for the Spaniard.

That said, there have certainly been positives in the performances, while they remain in contention for European football next season and could yet win the FA Cup.

However, from needing to strengthen the squad to compete as well as allowing Arteta to stamp his mark on the group, Arsenal could be set for a busy summer with Roback seemingly a serious target.

As per the Metro, Hammarby chief Jesper Jansson has confirmed that Arsenal have made contact over the 16-year-old, who has been tipped to enjoy a bright future.

However, Bayern are also specifically mentioned as an interested party, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal can land their man or face a transfer scrap this summer.

Given the calibre of the two touted interested parties though, that perhaps tells a story in itself about the potential that Roback possesses.

Meanwhile, the Metro also add that the north London giants are tracking Bailey, who is said to likely cost around £85m this summer with Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool all linked with the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen ace too.

The 22-year-old has bagged seven goals and an assist in 22 appearances so far this season, as he continues to show signs of being a top player in the coming years.