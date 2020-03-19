Arsenal are willing to offer £25 million for Orkun Kokcu.

The Turkish teenager has had a fairly decent season with Feyenoord, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season so far. Kokcu has been linked to Arsenal lately with the Daily Mail claiming a few days back that the club opened talks with him regarding a summer transfer.

A recent report from Spanish newspaper La Razon states that the Gunners are willing to offer £25 million for the youngster who has also attracted interest from Sevilla.

Kokcu has done pretty well for Feyenoord this season and there’s a good chance of him receiving a call-up to Turkey’s national team. There’s a good chance of other top clubs making an attempt to sign the teenager and Arsenal could be a pretty decent destination for him.

The Gunners could well need some new reinforcements if they are to do well in the Premier League next season and Kokcu could be someone who could bolster their midfield.