Barcelona reportedly have ambitions to try and sign both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez this summer and have a touted plan to try and make it a reality.

The Catalan giants remain in contention for the La Liga title and Champions League when the season resumes, although it remains to be seen when that happens due to the coronavirus pandemic currently suspending all fixtures.

Nevertheless, given Luis Suarez turns 34 next year and Ousmane Dembele continues to struggle with injuries, the attacking options available to coach Quique Setien perhaps needs a look at in the summer.

Martin Braithwaite was signed outside of the transfer window as an emergency solution, but it remains to be seen if he can secure a long-term place in Setien’s plans moving forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona want to sign both Neymar and Martinez. However, as they can’t afford the two price-tags, it’s suggested that they will look to include players in a swap deal for the pair to try and bring their transfer fees down significantly.

Dembele and Philippe Coutinho (who returns from his loan spell at Bayern Munich this summer) are touted as possible options to try and convince Paris Saint-Germain to part company with Neymar.

Meanwhile, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Dembele and Arthur are all touted as possible targets for Inter which in turn could help prise Martinez away from the San Siro.

However, it’s added that Arthur isn’t interested in an exit from the Catalan giants, and so it could be down to the others to determine if a deal can be done.

On paper, it sounds like smart business from Barcelona to get their desired targets. Nevertheless, it’s perhaps easier said than done to convince their European rivals to take less money and accept a player in exchange instead, although in these two cases, perhaps the names mentioned address specific problems that PSG and Inter would face.

In turn, time will tell if deals can be done this summer for Barcelona to make two blockbuster signings.