Boost for Real Madrid as Mino Raiola drops cryptic transfer hint

Agent Mino Raiola is making the headlines again as he has revealed his desire to take one of his clients to Real Madrid this summer.

It remains to be seen how the footballing schedule plays out this year as with almost every league now suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could have a knock-on effect on the summer transfer window.

With domestic leagues perhaps being finished later than initially planned after EURO 2020 was postponed, it raises question marks over when clubs will be able to sign and sell players ahead of next season.

One man who will no doubt be keeping on top of all the developments is Raiola, and he has revealed one his big desires this summer, which revolves around taking a big name to Real Madrid.

“This summer I would like to bring a big player to [Real] Madrid outright, it would be a proud moment for me and for all my players because Real is a great club,” he is quoted as telling Marca, by Calciomercato.

Having been cryptic with his hint by not naming names and given his extensive client list, it’s unclear as to who Raiola was specifically thinking about, or perhaps it was just an innocent and generic thought.

Among his clients are of course Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, although Calciomercato add how he avoided causing any further issues with Man Utd by not discussing Pogba’s future.

In turn, it remains to be seen who he can take to the Spanish capital ahead of next season, with Zinedine Zidane potentially looking to try and strengthen his squad further as they face deficits in both the Champions League and La Liga title race when things resume.