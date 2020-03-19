Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Miralem Pjanic, Lautaro Martinez and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to reports in Italy (as cited by Evening Standard) the Blues are interested in landing the trio in the summer. It has also been claimed that the signings could cost Chelsea a total of £203 million, £55m for Pjanic, £47m for Donnarumma and £101m for Martinez.

SEE MORE: Confirmed: Full statement as Premier League suspended until April 30 amid coronavirus outbreak

Pjanic has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A thanks to his performances for Juventus and and before that, Roma. However, the Bosnian international has been linked to an exit from the Bianconeri lately with the Sun claiming that the club are open to letting go of him in the summer.

Donnarumma has been doing fairly well for AC Milan this season so far, keeping more clean sheets than any keeper in the Serie A. Martinez has had a pretty impressive 2019/20 with Inter, netting 16 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions so far. The Argentine international has been linked to Barcelona with Sport claiming that the Blaugrana are confident of signing him.

All three players would be fine additions to Chelsea’s squad, particularly Donnarumma and Martinez. Lampard could do with another goalkeeper given Kepa’s dip in form while a striker who could provide competition to Tammy Abraham would also be useful to the Blues.