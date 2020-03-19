It was clear after Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich that Frank Lampard wanted some added quality in his team going into next season.

After the game he only praised Mateo Kovacic for his performance, which hinted that he wasn’t ready to purely rely on his youngsters going forward.

Hopefully that means he won’t tear it all up and start again, but it makes sense that Chelsea are being linked with a lot of experienced stars at this point.

According to Sportwitness, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is attracting their attention, and it’s easy to see why he would be a good signing.

He’s fantastic on the ball and would give Chelsea a midfielder who could dictate the game from deep, but they could also face some serious competition for his signature.

They go on to state that Man City are looking at him to, so that could be an interesting situation. Pjanic is nearly 30 so he will want to be playing in the Champions League at this point, and that’s something that City may not be able to provide.

The report also indicates that Juve might be looking to sell him due to his age, so it will be interesting to see where he decides to go if both clubs do make a move for him.