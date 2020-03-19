Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old striker Fedor Chalov.

The Russian international has featured in 31 matches across all competitions for CSKA Moscow this season so far, scoring six goals and providing as many assists. He has also made two appearances for the national team in the Euro qualifiers against Belgium and Kazakhstan.

SEE MORE: Contact made: Chelsea approach Barcelona over Summer move for £142m flop

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are among the teams interested in signing Chalov who is currently rated at £25 million. This report also claims that Crystal Palace had a bid of £14 million rejected but they remain keen on him as do West Ham and Brighton.

Chalov had a pretty good 2018/19 as he netted 17 goals in 37 matches across all competitions. However, he hasn’t been as prolific this season but he’s only 21 and we might see him score at a better rate soon.

Chelsea might need a striker if either of Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud leave the club. Chalov could be someone who might even give Tammy Abraham some competition for a place in the starting XI.