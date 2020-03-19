Chelsea reportedly hold an interest in Atalanta ace Robin Gosens, although they’ll face competition for his signature if they step up their pursuit.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a fine season to date, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The left-sided midfielder has been a key figure in Atalanta’s push for back-to-back top-four finishes in Serie A, while they continue to march on in the Champions League.

In turn, along with a number of his teammates who continue to impress too, Gosens has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere, and as per Calciomercato, that includes Chelsea.

However, it’s added that both Lyon and Schalke are also keen on the German ace, and so if Chelsea are serious about a possible pursuit this summer, they may face competition and would be well advised to move quickly to avoid being left disappointed.

The left-side of his line-up appears to be an area in which boss Frank Lampard is keen to strengthen, with the Sun also linking Chelsea with a swoop for Porto’s Alex Telles this summer.

With that in mind coupled with the link with Gosens, it perhaps raises question marks over the likes of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso in terms of their respective futures at Stamford Bridge, but time will tell who arrives at Chelsea this summer.

Following their transfer ban last summer coupled with their quiet January transfer window, Lampard could now decide to start stamping his mark on the squad with new arrivals and so it remains to be seen who he adds to complement the quality already at his disposal.