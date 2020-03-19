English football has been suspended until April 30 as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

With cases and deaths continuing to rise around the world, sporting events have suffered as everything has been put on hold.

While the initial suspension took us up to April 3, the statement below has now confirmed that there will no further games in England football across the board until April 30 at the earliest.

However, it has also been reported that the season will be extended indefinitely, with the rules currently stating that the domestic campaign should be finished by June 1.

With UEFA postponing EURO 2020 earlier this week, that frees up the summer for domestic leagues to finish the season, but this all depends on how the situation with the coronavirus outbreak develops.

If it is deemed to safe and proper to resume fixtures, then we will perhaps see some more action in May. If not, it remains to be seen what is decided as that would then require further planning and questions to consider if there is still enough time to play the remaining games.

Full statement below:

“The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”. However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football. Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.”