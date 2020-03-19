Liverpool could reportedly try to re-sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window as Bayern Munich look set to be able to out-spend them on Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

The Reds could perhaps do with a signing of this type as teams increasingly get used to their playing style, based on a solid midfield with most of the creativity coming from attack-minded full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Havertz or Coutinho could give Liverpool another dimension to their game, and a report from Bild, with translation and additional information from the Daily Star, suggests Bayern paying big for the former could give LFC the opportunity to snap up the latter.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will definitely decide to go for Coutinho after his spectacular dip in form since leaving Anfield, with the Brazil international flopping at Barcelona and during his time on loan at Bayern.

It therefore makes sense that the Bundesliga giants might choose not to keep the 27-year-old permanently, and go for Havertz instead.

According to Bild, as translated by the Daily Star, Bayern are confident Liverpool won’t pay the £93million required to sign Havertz this summer.