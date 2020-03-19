Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu could reportedly join AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

Currently valued at €10million, according to Transfermarkt, the Welsh international joined RB Leipzig on loan from Chelsea last summer. Ampadu has made only seven appearances across all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann’s side this season so far.

According to the Italian newspaper Tuttosport (as cited by the Express), the teenager could make a move to AC Milan in the summer if Ralf Rangnick becomes the club’s Sporting Director. This report also claims that the 61-year-old could try to bring Ampadu to the San Siro during the summer.

The 19-year-old has featured sporadically for Leipzig this season and is yet to make a Bundesliga start for them. However, his performances have been fairly good, especially the Champions League first leg against Spurs in which he featured for the entirety of the match.

It wouldn’t be easy for Ampadu to be a regular for Chelsea next season so a move away from the club would do well for him. There’s a fairly good chance of him receiving a good amount of game time at Milan if they manage to sign him.