Juventus are reportedly willing to offer Miralem Pjanic in exchange for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Currently valued at €65 million according to Transfermarkt, the Italian international has featured in 37 matches for the Blues across all competitions this season so far, netting seven goals while providing two assists.

According to Italian TV network 7 Gold (as cited by Sport Witness), Juventus are interested in signing Jorginho and are willing to offer Pjanic as part of a deal to sign him.

The 28-year-old has been a regular for Chelsea since joining them from Napoli, featuring in 91 matches with nine goals and two assists to his name so far. Jorginho would be a pretty good addition to Juventus’ squad and could fit well into Maurizio Sarri’s playing style as he has already played under him while at Gli Azzurri and Chelsea.

The Bianconeri already have a number of midfielders in their squad so it won’t be much of a surprise if they offer a midfielder in exchange for the Italian international. Someone like Pjanic could be a fine addition to Chelsea’s squad if Jorginho departs.