Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf is of the opinion that the Blues shouldn’t make a move for Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian international has been linked to the London club lately with the Mirror claiming that they made contact with him.

Leboeuf is of the opinion that Chelsea shouldn’t sign Coutinho as he wouldn’t be a good fit at the club and they already have some quality players at their disposal. The former French international told ESPN FC: “I don’t think so. Coutinho has been good with Liverpool, so far poor with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. I would have lots of question marks seeing him coming to Chelsea, to bring what?

“We have young players, very talented, who are very promising. We have good midfield players with [Mateo] Kovacic and Jorginho, to organise the game. I don’t know where his place would be. If I was the chairman, if I was the coach, I would be very hesitant to pick him up.”

Coutinho established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe during his spell at Liverpool but things didn’t go very well for him once he joined Barcelona. Following a disappointing last season, the Brazilian joined Bayern Munich and has netted nine goals while providing eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions so far.

Coutinho’s performances haven’t been at the level it used to be during his time at Liverpool and there’s a good chance Bayern may not want to sign him for €120 million. Chelsea have a number of midfielders in their squad at the moment and if any of them leave in the summer, it won’t be much of a surprise if the Brazilian joins them. Having already impressed in the Premier League before, a spell in England might help Coutinho rediscover his form.