Video: Gary Neville teases Jamie Carragher over how Liverpool could be awarded the Premier League title

Manchester United legend Gary Neville admits he’s been teasing Liverpool legend and fellow pundit Jamie Carragher over the Premier League title drama.

The season is currently on hold until at least April 30, and it would not be surprising if that date were pushed back further, with an announcement today that the campaign could be extended indefinitely.

'It would be a doomsday scenario for football not to finish the fixtures…'?@GNev2 says as far as football is concerned, the season has to finish – but he still can't resist winding up @Carra23! ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2020

This should give Liverpool the chance to eventually win the title when playing can resume, though Neville says he’s been teasing Carragher by saying any title victory for the Reds needs a little asterisk next to it.

Neville also joked that Carragher has been getting a little “twitchy” about the situation, but also made it clear on a more serious note that football is far from the most important thing right now.