Manchester United have reportedly been recently contacted with an enquiry about their potential interest in clinching the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The England international’s future has been in doubt recently, with the Telegraph claiming he could be on the market for around £150million as he may look to leave Spurs if they don’t win silverware this season.

Kane is one of the finest attacking players in the world on his day, with his clinical finishing and fine all-round play making him an important part of this Tottenham side for a number of years now.

United would surely benefit from a player of his quality in their side, and The Athletic report that they recently fielded an enquiry over whether they’d be interested if the 26-year-old became available this summer.

The report does throw this into some doubt, however, as it’s claimed Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not include Kane when a list of targets was drawn up in February.

One imagines this situation could change, however, with Kane not the kind of player it would be easy to turn down if he is to leave Tottenham.