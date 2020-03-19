Gonzalo Higuain stopped by police at airport as Juventus star leaves Italy for Argentina

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain was reportedly stopped by police at the airport as he tried to leave Italy for his native Argentina.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan man was eventually allowed to travel after testing negative for coronavirus, according to La Repubblica.

Higuain had been in voluntary self isolation, with Italy proving to be one of the worst affected countries in Europe at the moment in terms of the coronavirus crisis.

It seems sensible that Higuain was checked before getting on a plane, and we’re of course glad to hear he hasn’t contracted the illness and can now return home, where he’ll presumably be able to spend more time with family.

The 32-year-old has eight goals in 33 games this season, having re-established himself as a key part of the Juventus team after twice going out on loan last season.

Higuain struggled at both AC Milan and Chelsea, but remains one of the finest attacking players in Europe on his day.