Tottenham could reportedly prepare an offer of around €40million to try to beat Arsenal to the transfer of Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The 27-year-old has shone in La Liga and could be a fine addition for most Premier League clubs in the near future, and it may be that his next destination will be north London.

Spanish outlet Don Balon link Kondogbia as a top target for Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, but also note that Arsenal are admirers of his as well.

Kondogbia has moved around a lot in his career, having also already had spells at Lens, Sevilla, Monaco and Inter Milan before joining his current employers.

Tottenham could do well to bolster their midfield options as they look in need of a general revamp in this post-Mauricio Pochettino era.

Arsenal would surely also see the Central African Republic international as a major upgrade on their rather below-par midfield options such as Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.