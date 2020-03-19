Liverpool are reportedly increasingly keen to pursue the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

According to Don Balon, the Reds could rival Chelsea for the signing of Bailey, who could cost around £74.5million, making him a cheap alternative to Sancho.

The Jamaica international has long looked an exciting young talent, and continues to shine in the Bundesliga, showing that he could make a fine signing for any top club around Europe.

While there’s been plenty of hype surrounding Sancho, it would also be great to see Bailey in the Premier League in the near future.

The 22-year-old could give Liverpool something a bit different in attack, with Jurgen Klopp surely needing to mix things up a bit in that department as teams become increasingly wise to his side’s playing style.

Bailey would also be an important addition at Chelsea as they’re yet to really replace Eden Hazard since his move to Real Madrid last summer.

The Blues were under a transfer ban then so unable to make signings, and they surely need a player like this more than Liverpool do, even if he’d be a fine addition for either club.