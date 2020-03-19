There was a tremendously positive feeling around Old Trafford before football around the world was suspended, so it makes sense that they would want to build on that ahead of next season.

The best way to do that would be signing some talented players who will get the fans excited – so surely a proven Premier League star would be ideal?

It’s strange that things didn’t work out for Coutinho in Barcelona, while he’s not really set the heather alight in Germany either, so circumstances could play into United’s favour here.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Barca are looking to sell the former Liverpool man to finance other deals, while Man United and Chelsea have already enquired about his availability.

You have to think his recent poor form should mean he’s available for a knock down price, but that could still be tens of millions.

It would be a risk for United to take, but if they could get him back to the form he showed at Liverpool then not only would he be a great signing, he would be capable of winning matches on his own too.

Even if you buy into the narrative that he’s been a failure at Bayern Munich, he’s also scored eight times and produced six assists in the league this season, so he’s clearly still a productive player at a high level.