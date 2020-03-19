Manchester United have reportedly been given an awkward decision to make on the Alexis Sanchez transfer front.

According to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Sanchez will not be staying at Inter Milan permanently as the Serie A giants have decided not to keep him beyond his loan spell at the San Siro.

This is hardly surprising given Sanchez’s recent struggles, with the Chile international not looking the same player for some time now.

Despite being world class during his time at Arsenal, Sanchez flopped spectacularly at Man Utd and has not been able to raise his game at Inter either.

The 31-year-old could now be heading back to Old Trafford, in what will no doubt be a rather awkward issue for the Red Devils to deal with over the summer.

United could really have done with Inter taking Sanchez off their hands, and they’ll now quite likely find it even harder to find a buyer for him.

It’s hard to imagine many sides who could afford Sanchez’s wages would take a gamble on him at this point, so MUFC could be stuck with him for a while longer.