Manchester United have reportedly been given a major boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

According to the latest on the Kane transfer saga from Don Balon, Real Madrid no longer look to be a major rival tot Man Utd in the race for the England international’s signature.

Kane has shone for Tottenham down the years and clearly looks like he could be a quality signing for any top club, but Don Balon claim United now look to have the advantage in the running for this potential £149million transfer.

The Spanish outlet claim Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not keen on pursuing the 26-year-old as he thinks he’s overrated.

This is surprising given Kane’s superb scoring record, and MUFC fans will hope their club can now take advantage and significantly boost their fire-power up front.

Spurs won’t want to lose a top performer like Kane, but the Telegraph recently claimed he could look to leave if the club did not win silverware or qualify for the Champions League this season.

Don Balon add that United would look to finance the Kane transfer by selling Paul Pogba – something most Red Devils fans would surely see as smart business.