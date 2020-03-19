Manchester United should sell midfielder Paul Pogba over the “toxic” situation he has created in his time at Old Trafford, according to pundit John Barnes.

The France international has struggled to settle at Man Utd, and has generally become more well known for off-the-pitch issues than for what he has done on the pitch.

Barnes has discussed how the situation has unfolded between United and Pogba, and insists it is not up to the club to keep the 26-year-old happy.

The former Liverpool and England man insists Pogba should now leave the Red Devils, and in truth many fans would probably agree.

“You simply cannot have an unhappy player at a football club, you can’t make them feel more important than the club and fans,’ Barnes told BonusCodeBets.co.uk, as quoted by the Metro.

“Equally, it can undermine the club by being disrespectful because they’re not keeping the player happy. It is a ridiculous concept that you need to keep players happy. The players should have to keep the manager and the fans happy, and if you don’t, then he has to go.

“This whole situation at United, from the outside, it seems like he has so much power at the club which makes everyone talk about him, the situation is so toxic within the club. He should leave.”

Pogba is a fine player on his day, but that day has just not come often enough in his time in England, even if some would argue MUFC have not been particularly well set up to help him shine in that time.

Jose Mourinho seemed far from ideal for Pogba’s playing style, and despite some recent improvement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics have also seen the team struggle as a whole.