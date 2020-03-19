Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has opened up on how he and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came to an agreement over his exit in the summer.

The Belgium international left Man Utd for Inter Milan last year, and he insists he holds no bad feelings towards the club despite some sense that they may not have parted on the best terms.

In the video above, originally posted by Ian Wright, Lukaku admits he told Solskjaer he could not continue at Old Trafford, but that the Norwegian helped him leave in the manner he wanted.

Lukaku now says he thinks Solskjaer is taking United in the right direction with his recruitment and the other work he’s done since replacing Jose Mourinho.