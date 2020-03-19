Man Utd make big touted decision on Paul Pogba’s future ahead of summer

Man Utd are reportedly ready to allow Paul Pogba to leave this summer and are prepared to listen to offers of around £100m for the superstar.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury, while he has constantly found himself coming under scrutiny and criticism from pundits and fans alike for perhaps not reaching the levels that he’s capable of on a consistent basis.

Given the quality and experience that he possesses at the top level for club and country, Pogba remains an important part of the Man Utd squad, but it’s now suggested that he could be given the green light to move on this summer.

According to The Sun, both parties are ready for an exit and it’s suggested that offers of around £100m will be enough to persuade United to listen having reduced their demands significantly to offload Pogba with the threat of his contract expiring in 2021 also an issue.

It would arguably make sense to exercise their option to extend his deal for a further 12 months to strengthen their position at the negotiating table with any interested parties, with Real Madrid and Juventus specifically mentioned as possible destinations for the Frenchman.

Pogba is undoubtedly capable of bringing something extra to Man Utd’s line-up, but perhaps with their recent form in mind while he has remained sidelined has proven to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that they can make progress without him.

The signing of Bruno Fernandes in January was undoubtedly a turning point, while the likes of Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred and others continue to add quality around him.

Further, if a £100m offer was to be made, that could then be used to reinvest back into the squad to strengthen it as a whole to allow Solskjaer to further stamp his mark on the group.

In turn, perhaps selling Pogba this summer could be the right move from the Red Devils.