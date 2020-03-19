Man Utd are reportedly preparing an offer of around £30m to prise talented youngster Jude Bellingham away from Birmingham City this summer.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough this season, making 35 appearances for the Blues despite still being so young while chipping in with four goals and three assists.

As a young, talented and homegrown player, he seemingly ticks all the right boxes in terms of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked for in general as he eyes a long-term rebuild at United, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James being signed last summer.

In turn, The Mirror report that Man Utd are now looking to press ahead with their pursuit of Bellingham, and are looking to put a £30m offer on the table to land his signature and fend off Borussia Dortmund and other Premier League sides.

Time will tell if that’s enough to convince Birmingham to sell, and if the two parties can reach an agreement on personal terms to seal a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Nevertheless, it certainly seems as though United are going to push to reach a deal as they believe that Bellingham has a big future ahead of him, particularly if they are willing to invest so much in him at such a young age.

Versatile enough to play across the midfield and having shown positive signs in terms of his ability to make an impact in the final third as well as put in a shift for his side, the future looks bright for Bellingham if he is able to continue to improve and develop.

It remains to be seen if Dortmund emerge as a serious threat to Man Utd though, as with Jadon Sancho relishing the opportunity to play regularly for the Bundesliga giants, Bellingham could consider that path too.

Nevertheless, with Solskjaer giving youth a chance and United improving under his stewardship, Bellingham could be keen to seal a move to Manchester with Sky Sports noting that he has already visited the club’s training ground amid ongoing speculation over his future.