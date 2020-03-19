Man Utd are reportedly eyeing a trio of transfer targets while Paul Pogba could be axed to help fund their transfer spree.

The Red Devils could be set to make crucial changes to the squad this summer to strengthen it and put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a position to compete at the top level.

Their recent form would suggest that they’re on the right track, but to bridge the gap to their rivals both domestically and in Europe, further signings could be needed to give them the quality and depth needed to get to that level.

According to the Metro, they’ve been linked with a shock £35m move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with speculation rife over the 30-year-old’s future at the Emirates given his current contract expires in 2021.

With no sign of a renewal being imminent, it could force the Gunners to sell for much less than they would like this summer, but for £35m and to a direct rival seems a long stretch at this point as they’ll be desperate to avoid losing their talismanic captain altogether.

Elsewhere, the Mirror claim that the Red Devils are plotting a £30m swoop for Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham as he continues to impress despite still only being 16 years of age.

The youngster was spotted visiting the club’s training ground with his parents earlier this month, and so it remains to be seen if that was with a view of getting an idea of where he’ll spend the next chapter in his career.

Further, the Sun claim that United could be set for a transfer scrap with rivals Man City over Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The report adds that the Spanish international is said to have a £141m release clause in his current deal, and so the Premier League giants will have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from the Wanda Metropolitano.

So how will Man Utd afford such a heavy spending spree? As per the Sun, they could offload Pogba this summer and would be willing to listen to offers of £100m for the Frenchman.

Having been limited to just eight appearances so far this season due to injury and with United faring relatively well without him, it could be time for Solskjaer to reshuffle his pack.