Manchester United show class with £1million payment to protect their casual staff

Manchester United have shown their class with a £1million payment to their casual staff to protect them during the coronavirus crisis.

The illness that continues to spread through Europe is bound to cause a period of economic instability, which will no doubt harm many of the people behind the scenes that help football clubs function.

Still, according to James Robson of the Evening Standard, Man Utd have guaranteed a payment worth a total of £1m to help out their casual workers during this difficult period…

United will pay out £1m to protect casual workers during coronavirus. #mufc

Another good move by the club following last week’s payout to fans travelling to LASK — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) March 19, 2020

This follows United also compensating fans who’d paid for tickets to last week’s Europa League game away to LASK, only for the match to end up having to be played behind closed doors.

Let’s hope football clubs and other big businesses can continue to use their considerable wealth, power and influence to help as many vulnerable people as possible while the coronavirus continues to be a problem.