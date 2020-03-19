Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Currently valued at €55 million according to Transfermarkt, the Italian international has done pretty well for AC Milan this season so far, amassing ten clean sheets in Serie A, which is more than any other keeper in the league.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (as cited by Goal.com) Man United and Man City are both interested in signing Donnarumma. This report also claims that Everton are interested in signing the 20-year-old as well.

Donnarumma has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Serie A over the past couple of years and he has the capability of becoming one of the best in the world.

Man United and Man City currently have two quality goalkeepers in David de Gea and Ederson and it doesn’t seem too likely that they would make a move for Donnarumma any time soon. However, it won’t be a surprise if Everton try to sign the 20-year-old.