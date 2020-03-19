Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker has been an integral player for the Gunners since joining them from Borussia Dortmund. In 97 appearances across all competitions so far, Aubameyang has netted 61 goals while providing 13 assists.

According to the Sun, the 30-year-old may not sign a new contract for Arsenal and Man United along with Barcelona and PSG being interested in signing him. This report also claims that Aubameyang could be available for £35 million.

The Gabonese international has done pretty well for Arsenal this season so far, netting 20 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions so far. Someone of his stature would prefer playing in the Champions League and it won’t be very easy for the Gunners to qualify for the competition next season. Hence, there’s a fair chance of Aubameyang leaving the club in search of Champions League football.

Someone like the 30-year-old would be a suitable addition for Manchester United but they have some really good attackers in the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Hence, it doesn’t seem too likely that the Red Devils will try to sign him.