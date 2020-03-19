Menu

Photo: Mixed reviews as possible 2020/21 Liverpool kit revealed

Liverpool FC
It’s probably the case that most kit “leaks” are a deliberate thing to try and gauge the reaction of the fans.

You can see why manufacturers would want to do that, especially if the design is a bit different to what most fans would expect.

Of course you want to be slightly different, but it also needs to be something that people will like, so this latest leak of a Liverpool kit is an interesting one:

It’s certainly different, and the reaction of fans online shows opinions are split on this one:

It’s worth waiting to see if it comes out before getting too worked up about it, but it’s certainly a bold design if it goes ahead.