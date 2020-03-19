Photo: Mixed reviews as possible 2020/21 Liverpool kit revealed

It’s probably the case that most kit “leaks” are a deliberate thing to try and gauge the reaction of the fans.

You can see why manufacturers would want to do that, especially if the design is a bit different to what most fans would expect.

Of course you want to be slightly different, but it also needs to be something that people will like, so this latest leak of a Liverpool kit is an interesting one:

It’s certainly different, and the reaction of fans online shows opinions are split on this one:

rather the whole squad gets corona then wear that — Nathan??????? (@Nathan_tosh19) March 18, 2020

Looks a bit like a swimming pool reflection but I’ll take it ? — ??? (@KingKennyRed) March 18, 2020

lowkey like this kit. — ORIGISZN (@Origiesta27) March 18, 2020

Looks like an old fiver?? — ?Matt???self-isolating??? Cross? (@mattcross2) March 18, 2020

Not good. Not good at all. — Alexis Pratsides (@alexispratsides) March 18, 2020

Looks crazy but I reckon I like it more and more I keep going back to it — Monsif Elalami (@Monstaza) March 18, 2020

Same design but red would look good, not feeling this colour though? — Sam Mitchell (@SamMitchell94) March 18, 2020

Looks like uneatable ice cream — Pärra (@sfjell) March 18, 2020

It’s worth waiting to see if it comes out before getting too worked up about it, but it’s certainly a bold design if it goes ahead.