Premier League clubs face paying £762million if they fail to finish the season

Premier League clubs reportedly face paying a huge sum of money to broadcasters if they cannot complete the 2019/20 season.

The coronavirus crisis has put the football season under threat, with some talk that the whole campaign may have to be voided altogether.

There was more positive news on that front today, however, as the Premier League targeted a return to action by the end of April and vowed to extend the season indefinitely if necessary.

According to the latest from The Athletic, it could be that their motivation comes from avoiding having to pay the huge costs of repaying broadcasting money.

Clubs receive money from TV companies twice a year, and The Athletic now claim Premier League teams are eager to ensure games can go ahead behind closed doors so they can live up to their end of the deal.

Liverpool fans will certainly be crossing their fingers, with their hopes of winning their first title in 30 years having looked in some doubt recently due to the threat of completely voiding the season.

It may well be that the huge financial implications of doing that mean we will see football back on our screens before too long, and Liverpool will indeed get the chance to win the title.