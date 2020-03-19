Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian international has featured in 81 matches for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining them from Leicester City, scoring 21 goals while providing 26 assists.

A report from Spanish newspaper Don Balon claims that Real Madrid are interested in signing Mahrez and City will demand €100 million for him. It has also been claimed that PSG are interested in signing the 29-year-old as well.

Mahrez has featured in 37 matches across all competitions for City this season so far, netting nine goals while providing 14 assists. The Algerian international has been a regular in 2019/20 but once Leroy Sane is back to full fitness, there’s no telling whether he will enjoy as much first-team opportunities. Hence, a move away from the club might do him well in terms of game time.

Mahrez would be a decent addition to Real Madrid’s squad but €100 million for someone like him who is approaching 30 seems a tad redundant.