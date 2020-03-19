Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic issues extraordinary non-apology over breaking quarantine rules

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has issued a rather extraordinary non-apology following the news that he broke quarantine rules and travelled from Spain to Serbia.

The 22-year-old looked a real talent at Eintracht Frankfurt last season but has flopped on the pitch in his time at the Bernabeu, while he’s now undoubtedly soured his reputation with this saga.

Marca reported earlier that Jovic could be in big trouble for leaving quarantine when the entire Real Madrid squad were supposed to be in self isolation due to one of the club’s basketball players, Trey Thompkins, contracting the illness.

Jovic, has now apologised and explained that he has taken two tests to confirm he has tested negative for coronavirus, but also shifted the blame away from himself in a big way.

As quoted by another report from Marca, the Serbian forward hit out at others for not giving him the proper information over how to behave during quarantine.

He said: “Firstly, I’m very sorry to be the main talking point these days and I’m sorry that I’m the one constantly being written about and not those key protagonists who are fighting this crisis, who are the doctors and all those working in health.

“In Madrid, my COVID-19 test was negative, so I decided to travel to Serbia, to help and support our people as well as be close to my family, with the club’s permission.

“Upon arriving in Serbia, I was tested and it came out negative.

“I’m very sorry that some people haven’t done their job professionally and haven’t given me concrete instructions on how to behave in my isolation.

“In Spain, you’re allowed to go out to the supermarket or the pharmacy, which doesn’t happen here.

“I want to apologise to everyone if I’ve done any sort of damage or put anyone in danger.”