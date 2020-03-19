Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has reportedly been reported by Serbian police for breaking quarantine rules.

According to Marca, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man now risks a big punishment from the club as he travelled to Belgrade to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday.

This is because the Real Madrid squad had been told to self isolate for 14 days after one of the club’s basketball players, Trey Thompkins, tested positive for coronavirus, according to Marca.

This is certainly irresponsible behaviour from Jovic, and one just has to hope he has not actually been able to potentially spread the virus.

There’s no guarantee that he or any other Real player has the illness, though it’s also fairly common not to display any symptoms for the duration that you have it.

Jovic has therefore risked spreading the virus without realising it, which could harm more vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.